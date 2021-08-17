GTA V continues and Hades Enters UK Bestseller List

With how much GTA V has sold, it’s a wonder that people are still buying the game, but that’s exactly the case. The game not only has buyers, there are many! Enough to put the title in second place among the top 10 in the UK for the week ending August 14th.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Grand Theft Auto V

Minecraft (Switch)

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

F1 2021

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Hades

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

As we can see from the full ranking, folks in the UK countries seem quite interested in slightly older releases. GTA V came in second, losing only to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, another “intergenerational” game that already has a good few years behind it.

Even older than the two leaders is Minecraft, which appears in third place on its Nintendo Switch version.

One of the only more recent releases to make the list was Hades, which managed to boost its sales with the game’s recent arrival on the PlayStation and Xbox. It is also worth noting that 93% of game sales were on the Sony platform – 70% on PS5 and 23% on PS4.

That’s not to say Xbox gamers aren’t interested in Hades. What happens is that the game made its console debut already participating in the Xbox Game Pass, so many of the players on the Microsoft platform didn’t need to buy the title to enjoy it.