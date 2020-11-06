GTA V 135 million, Red Dead Redemption 2 34 million sold

Take-Two and Rockstar Games update the number of games sold and sales figures for GTA V, RDR 2, NBA 2K21, The Outer Worlds, and Mafia Trilogy.

Take-Two Interactive’s latest financial report has updated sales figures for the company’s games, which in the case of GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 continue to break records and loosen jaws. Without going any further, the latest installment of GTA already exceeds 135 million units sold since it was released back in September 2013. The title starring Franklin, Trevor and Michael originally came out on PS3 and Xbox 360; it has had a version for PC, PS4 and Xbox One; and recently confirmed that he wants more and that it will also be released on PS5 with several improvements. For its part, Arthur Morgan’s adventure, GOTY 2018 for the writing of MeriStation, stands at 35 million copies sold, well above the 15 million for what, at least in 2017, was its predecessor.

Apart from the Rockstar Games games, the report also highlights the results of NBA 2K21 (with 5 million units sold), The Outer Worlds (with 3 million) and the sum of the three installments that make up Mafia Trilogy, among which includes the remake of the original, Mafia: Definitive Edition (which in total have exceeded 2 million games sold). To them would be added the million reached by PGA Tour 2K21 (launched just three months ago and therefore become the best-selling golf game in the last ten years), or the numbers of WWE 2K Battlegrounds, which according to the editor have greatly exceeded your expectations.

In this second financial report of the year, which covers from July 1, 2020 to September 30, Take-Two Interactive has achieved 10 million more in profits than during the previous quarter, although if we compare it with the same period of 2019, it is They have billed 16.7 million less, for which COVID-19 and all the changes it has brought to the world are blamed. Despite this, the CEO of the company, Strauss Zelnick, has assured that the results are better than expected and has raised his forecasts for fiscal year 2021.



