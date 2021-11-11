GTA Trilogy: Where To Buy The Game, Price And Editions

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition initially available digitally; soon in physical. Go back to the origins. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is practically here. Starting the afternoon of this November 11 (you can check the exact time in your country here), PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC players will be able to return to the Liberty City, Vice City and San Andreas regions with this compilation remastered – both visually and in your control – that includes GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas. We tell you where to buy the game, its price and all the available editions.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition: Price and Editions

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition can be purchased digitally through the PS Store (PS4 and PS5), Xbox Store (Xbox One and Xbox Series) and PC (through Rockstar Social Club (requires your launcher) At the moment, there is only one edition in digital format, the standard one with the three titles included.

Buy GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for PS4 / PS5 – Price: 59.99 euros.

Buy Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for Xbox One / Xbox Series – Price: 59.99 euros.

Buy Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch – Price: 59.99 euros.

Buy Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for PC – Price: 59.99 euros.

Soon it will be put on sale in physical format; specifically on December 7, 2021 for PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles (requires an additional download).

Among all the improvements of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, highlights the improvements in its lighting, tweaks in the environment, high resolution textures, greater visual distances, controls and aiming in the style of Grand Theft Auto V, added to the menu in the form of dials for weapons, San Andreas-style driving in all deliveries, textures in greater detail … In the case of the Nintendo Switch version, for its part, the version will have unique controls such as gyroscope pointing, option zooming in, panning, and selecting menu options from the touch screen.