GTA Trilogy: When Is The Release Date Of the Physical Editions

GTA Trilogy: We tell you when we can buy Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition in its version with box and disc / cartridge. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition goes on sale this Thursday, November 11, 2021 in digital format for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC consoles. However, lovers of the physical format have yet to wait a few weeks. The compilation, remastering with remake elements (now using Unreal Engine) represents a leap in terms of gameplay and visual changes in three mythical video games such as GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas. We already know the release date of GTA Trilogy in physical format.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Physical Release Date

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition goes on sale in physical format on Tuesday, December 7, for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 consoles (the disc will be compatible with PS5). The price of the game in physical format will be as follows in each of the editions:

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on PS4 / PS5: 59.95 euros.

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on Xbox: 59.95 euros

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on Nintendo Switch: 59.95 euros.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will bring with it a multitude of improvements both in the mechanical and control plane as well as in the visual. For example, readjustments in aiming and target setting. On the other hand, the weapon dial system is inherited; updated radios; minimap improvements with navigation to set destinations; plus updated trophies and achievements on PlayStation and Xbox.

Nintendo Switch players will have specific controls such as gyroscope pointing, zooming in, panning, and selecting menu options with the touch screen.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be playable from November 11 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Xbox Game Pass, PC and Nintendo Switch.