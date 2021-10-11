GTA Trilogy: Store Reveals Possible Price Of Collection

GTA Trilogy: One of the doubts that remained among fans after the official announcement of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, last week, was the price that the game will hit the market. This weekend, an online store gave indications that the new title should have full price, even though it is a remaster.

According to British retailer Base, Rockstar’s new release will reach the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch costing 54.85 pounds sterling (about R$ 412 at current prices). Meanwhile, the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version should be even more salty: 64.85 pounds ($488).

In other words, if the leak is correct, the collection must follow the standards of large-scale releases of the games industry, with a value of US$ 60 for the old generation and a price of US$ 70 for the new consoles. In Brazil, these values ​​are normally located for amounts in the region of R$250 and R$350, respectively.

Despite the lack of official confirmation, it is possible that GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will reach values ​​in this range. Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two (owner of Rockstar), had previously said that the public was “prepared” for more expensive games.

“We think from the value we offer to consumers… and that’s the kind of experience you can really only get on these next-gen consoles, which justifies the price,” he argued of the PS5 and Xbox Series version. NBA 2K21, which was released at $70.

And in addition to possible prices, Base also indicated that the compilation with GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas should be released on December 31 of this year. The date, however, may just be a placeholder, indicating that the game will still arrive in 2021.

So far, Rockstar Games has not confirmed the price and release date of GTA Trilogy. Therefore, all details must be considered carefully.

According to Rockstar, GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will have better graphics and gameplay, but will retain the “classic look of the originals”. In addition to reaching the old and new generation consoles, the production will also have a version for PC and mobile — the launch on Android and iOS rolls in 2022. So, what do you think of the supposed prices of the game? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!