GTA Trilogy: Rockstar Gives Free Game To Those Who Purchased The Remaster on PC

GTA Trilogy: After hitting stores completely broken, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition seems to continue to take work and causing Rockstar Games to lose some money.

After all, after offering the original versions of the three titles in the trilogy to all players who purchased the remaster on PC, the developer is now also giving away an extra game for free… but only for computer gamers.

In a move that seems so much aimed at boosting sales of the troubled remaster, Rockstar is offering 20% ​​off its online store in addition to a PC game or digital coins for some of its titles.

Thus, players can choose to receive a Great White Shark card for GTA Online, 55 gold bars for Red Dead Online or redeem one of the five games below:

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition

Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition

Max Payne 3

LA Noire

Bully: Scholarship Edition

In addition, the company’s classic titles for computers are also on sale at the virtual store, which can be purchased with up to 70% off.

The promotion is valid until January 5, 2022 and only for purchases of the games, in the PC version, at Rockstar Games’ own store.