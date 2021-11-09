GTA Trilogy: Rockstar Announces Game Release Time

GTA Trilogy: With just a few days to go before the launch of Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, Rockstar updated its website indicating the time when the game will be available to all the public starting next Thursday (11).

According to the producer, the public will have access to the titles from 12:00 pm onwards, Brasília time. Another detail mentioned is that the team is aware of the problem with the countdown timer on PlayStation Store, which currently does not show the correct launch time.

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: The Definitive Edition will be released in versions for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Switch, and its pre-download will be available to the public starting this Tuesday (9th). ).