GTA Trilogy Is Now Available; See How And Where To Play

GTA Trilogy: We know that the most anticipated day by fans of Grand Theft Auto is the announcement of an unprecedented game in the franchise, but we can still celebrate the arrival of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. This edition that brings GTA 3, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas in remastered versions and with quality of life improvements was made available today (11) on several platforms.

While some PlayStation players have already received access to the game since midnight, the official launch time for the compilation in Brazil is 12:00. If you’re looking forward to enjoying these classic titles in a fresh way, we’ve listed exactly how, where, and how much you can play them for. Just check the details below!

In digital media

In the digital media version, you’ll find Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on just about any platform you can imagine, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Game Pass, and Nintendo Switch. Current prices are as follows:

On PC

If you prefer to play the trilogy on PC, you can purchase it for R$ 319.90 directly from the Rockstar website, and you must have an official account to play the games on the company’s own launcher. Unfortunately, the Definitive Edition will not be available on Steam, Epic Games, or other PC services at its launch, but it should be made available on those platforms at another time.

On PS4 and PS5

If you have a Sony console, just log into PSN through your account and purchase the game for $54.

On Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X

The Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X version is also relatively easy to purchase, just go to the console store and pay the R$ 299.90 required.

On Nintendo Switch

Those who have always wanted to play the franchise’s first 3D games on a handheld console can count on the Nintendo Switch version. The collection can be purchased for R$299.00 at the Brazilian eShop.