GTA Trilogy Has Been In Development For “More Than Two Years”, According To The Study Commissioned

GTA Trilogy: According to the Grove Street Games CEO’s LinkedIn page, GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been more than two years in development. The premiere of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which compiles in a remastered way under Unreal Engine the installments of GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas, is getting closer and closer. After its announcement, price and availability, from GameRant they have identified that the trilogy has been more than two years in development; according to the personal LinkedIn page of Thomas Williamson, CEO of Grove Street Games, developers.

If so, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition began to take place sometime in 2019; Although it is unknown if Rockstar Games’ plans went through a publication in 2020 or 2021, as it will eventually happen. The North American firm has announced the announcement on the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of Grand Theft Auto III.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Coming to Consoles and PC November 11

Grove Street Games has worked with Rockstar Game on several occasions, including licensing Grand Theft Auto. After the ports of GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas for current mobile devices and consoles, added to GTA: Chinatown Wars, Bully and Max Payne on iOS and Android, the studio is now facing its most ambitious and mediatic work.

Although its artistic section has aroused opinions for all tastes, the cities of Liberty City, Vice City and San Andreas will return with visual improvements such as higher resolution, shadows, lighting and visual fidelity, controls inherited from GTA V, the possibility of restarting missions and others. quality of life details; from updated radio and weapon dials to improved navigation minimaps for setting destinations.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be released this November 11 in digital format for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC and Nintendo Switch. It will not be until December 7 when console users can get hold of the trilogy in physical format. On November 11, Xbox Game Pass players will be able to play San Andreas on Xbox consoles; For their part, on December 3, PS Now members will be able to add GTA III to their library, both in their final versions.