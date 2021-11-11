GTA Trilogy Had Some Cheats Removed For Technical Reasons

GTA Trilogy: Rockstar Games has removed some cheats from Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. The game, which was released today for PC and consoles generating memes, runs on a new engine, which caused incompatibility issues with some of the iconic cheats.

The information was revealed by For the Win, which is part of USA Today. According to the site, Rich Rosado, producer of the remastering of the GTA series classics, reported that the removal of some tricks was necessary because the games now run on the Unreal Engine.

“We had to remove some [of the cheats] for technical reasons, certain things didn’t work well in the base of Unreal [Engine],” said the producer. He did not say exactly which of the tricks were removed, claiming that there is “some fun in figuring out” which codes are still present in games.

It is still possible to use a wide variety of cheats in the new versions of Grand Theft Auto 3, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas. The tricks of unlocking all weapons, flying, changing the weather, earning money, and raising or lowering the wanted level, for example, are still available.

It is worth noting, however, that according to the Game Rant website, using cheats causes some trophies and achievements to be blocked. So, if you’re a completionist, it might be a good idea to leave the codes for a second gameplay.

GTA: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition arrived today with versions for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.