GTA Trilogy Exceeds Take-Two’s Sales Expectations: How Much Has It Sold?

GTA Trilogy: Take-Two places the controversial compilation among its most successful video games of the past quarter. The GTA saga exceeds 370 million units sold. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has exceeded Take-Two Interactive’s sales expectations. Despite a tumultuous launch, marked by problems, patches and continuous updates, the compilation of GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas remastered has sold around 10 million units since its release last November, we can learn from the document.

If last quarter the Grand Theft Auto saga accumulated 355 million units sold, now we know that there are 370 million units. Therefore, only during this quarter the Rockstar Games open world series has shipped 15 million copies; of which we know that 5 million correspond to GTA 5 (which reaches the figure of 160 million units sold).

By deducting those 5 million from the 15 million total last quarter, there is another portion of 10 million units, of which all correspond to Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition and other installments of the saga.

GTA Trilogy problems are “an isolated case”, according to Take-Two

Despite the quality of the compilation developed by Grove Street Games, noted for being put up or for sale with results well below what players expected, Take-Two calls this stumble an isolated case. “We have had very few quality failures in the company, so every time we have fallen behind from a quality point of view it has been an isolated case and we intend to keep it that way,” explains Strauss Zelnick.

In parallel, this Monday he indicated in GamesIndustry that they will continue to apply improvements to Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition soon. The video game is available in physical and digital format for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch consoles. Sometime in 2022 it will also launch on iOS and Android devices.