GTA The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition release date leaked

Known for GTA leaks, Tom Henderson has leaked the GTA The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition release date.

GTA The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, which has been on the agenda with leaks for a while, has finally appeared. Known for GTA leaks, Tom Henderson has announced the release date of GTA The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition.

Bringing the GTA games of the PlayStation 2 era to the modern platform, Rockstar Games will revive the old games. It has been announced that GTA San Andreas will present Vice City and GTA III games to game lovers with GTA The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition.

GTA The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition will be released in November

Rockstar Games will make GTA 3 special surprises in Grand Theft Auto Online for the 20th anniversary of GTA 3. The company, which is expected to appear with costumes and a few GTA 3 exclusive products, will celebrate the anniversary of GTA 3 on November 11, 2021.

Stating that he received information from reliable sources, Tom Henderson announced that GTA The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition will be released on November 11.

Rockstar Games made some statements about Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition. However, the statement made by the company is unfortunately not enough.

The trailer for Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, which fans have been eagerly waiting for, is expected to be released before November.

What do you think about GTA The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition? You can express your thoughts in the comments.