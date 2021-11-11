GTA the Trilogy: PS2 Vs PS5 Graphic Comparison In San Andreas, Vice City And GTA 3

GTA Trilogy: San Andreas, Vice City and Liberty City get a facelift with the definitive editions released this November 11 at Rockstar Games. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition goes on sale this Thursday, November 11 from 4:00 p.m. (CET). PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC players will be able to return to the mythical cities of Liberty City, Vice City and San Andreas with GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas completely remastered. What better way to check than an assortment of comparison videos between the original versions of PS2 and the renewed versions on PS5. The YouTube channel Cycu1 is the author of the following videos.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Vice City and Liberty City are three legendary titles in the Rockstar Games saga; emblems of its time that now experience improvements not only in the technical section, as we can see in the videos, but also in the strictly mechanical plane, with improvements in the control and handling of the vehicles, added to details of quality of life. All editions have unique, independent characteristics; like DLSS on PC or touch screen on Nintendo Switch.