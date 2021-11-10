GTA The Trilogy: Minimum and Recommended Requirements to Play on PC

GTA The Trilogy: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition arrives this November 11 worldwide for consoles and PC. These are your requirements. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is just two days away from its world premiere in digital format for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC consoles. The compilation, a remastering with part of a remake (now using Unreal Engine) will include with visual and mechanical improvements the installments of GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas. It is time to know the minimum and recommended system requirements for your computer version. Can your PC move it?

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Minimum and Recommended PC Requirements

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will require an Intel Core i5-6600K / AMD FX-6300 CPU with 8GB of RAM to run on Windows computers. When it comes to the GPU, Rockstar recommends a 2GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or a 3GB AMD Radeon R9 280, always with 45GB of minimum disk storage. Here are the recommended requirements to play in the best conditions.

To install, activate and play Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition online on a Windows computer, you need to install the Rockstar Games Launcher and log in to the Rockstar Games Social Club with an Internet connection.

Minimum requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K / AMD FX-6300

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

8 GB of RAM

45 GB of storage

Windows 10

Recommended Requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i7-2700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

16 GB RAM memory

45 GB of storage

Windows 10

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition arrives this Thursday, November 11 for the digital stores of PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Xbox Game Pass, PC and Nintendo Switch. On December 7, it will also be launched physically in its console version.