GTA: The Trilogy May Have Been Revealed In Rockstar Launcher

GTA: While Rockstar has not officially come out, evidence is mounting that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition actually exists. This time, a content producer found references to the game remaster in an update to the developer’s own launcher.

Dubbed Ben on Twitter, he published today (5th) a metadata analysis showing the inscriptions “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City”, “Grand Theft Auto III” and “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas”. The 3 are precisely games that rumors say will make up the collection.

“I didn’t think it would have anything, I’m surprised they added that,” Ben said on Twitter. Check out the publication below.

The content producer even said the information has been on Rockstar Launcher since early September. “It’s quite surprising that no one has looked. Before the release of RDR2 for PC, I precisely remember Rockstar adding a new location, so I checked today’s update. It definitely surprised me,” he added.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which should be the name of the remastering, has even been cataloged in the Game Management and Classification Committee of South Korea.

According to the latest rumors, the game will be released in November this year for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC, Stadia, Switch and mobile phones.