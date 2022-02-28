GTA The Trilogy Is Updated On Nintendo Switch (1.04): Patch Notes And Improvements

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition receives one of its biggest updates ever with dozens of fixes or fixes. Rockstar Games has released update 1.04 for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch. After promising patches for the three games in the collection on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo hybrid consoles, users of the Joy-Con machine have been the first to receive this long-awaited patch, which corrects dozens of aspects, as we see on the company’s official support portal.

As promised by Rockstar Games, between February 28 and March 6 we will have “new patches” for all platforms. The Nintendo Switch version of this remastered trilogy of Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition can now be downloaded with dozens of bugs fixed at each version.

Main improvements of GTA The Trilogy (version 1.04) on Nintendo Switch

In general, these are the main improvements that all users should take into account; all of them aimed at improving and optimizing the experience during gaming sessions.

Improved game performance in all graphics modes.

Stability improvements.

Fixed various issues when trying to retry a mission from the last checkpoint.

Fixed various crash issues.

Fixed a number of issues with textures and markings.

The official Rockstar Games portal details, point by point, what improvements have been implemented in GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas in its version 1.04 of Nintendo Switch. It is expected that the rest of the versions of the game (PlayStation and Xbox consoles) will receive the corresponding patch throughout the week that we have just started.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available physically and digitally for PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles.