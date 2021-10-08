GTA The Trilogy Is Announced With Better Graphics And Gameplay

GTA The Trilogy: Rockstar officially announced, this Friday (08), Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. The game will arrive later this year for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC. In 2022, the title arrives for smartphones.

The compilation will feature GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas. According to the developer, the games received modifications and improvements in visuals and gameplay, but keep “the classic look”.

The release will be something of a celebration, as the third numbered game in the main series turns 20 this October.

The remaster of the classics has been speculated for some time. The official revelation even takes place in the same week that details of the game were discovered in the developer’s launcher.

Last week, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was even listed in the South Korean Games Management and Classification Committee.

In addition to the revelation, Rockstar also explained that it will remove existing versions of each game from digital stores as early as next week.

