GTA San Andreas with graphics from GTA 5?

One of Rockstar Games’ most beloved classics comes to life through a fan-made trailer recreation. No, it doesn’t seem like Rockstar Games is working on a remastered version or remake of GTA: San Andreas, but that doesn’t mean we can’t imagine it.

At least that’s what XXII has done on his YouTube channel, where he has uploaded a trailer in which he simulates how this game would look with a more current graphics engine. As can be seen in the video on these lines, the visual aspect is very reminiscent of GTA V, the most recent installment of the saga. The most nostalgic can try the high definition version, which continues to preserve the quality of yesteryear, although its graphics are far from what this fictional trailer shows.

GTA: San Andreas is one of the brand’s most remembered video games, a veteran in the video game industry. Although it was originally released on PlayStation 2, there is the possibility of playing it on more current consoles. In the TOP 10 that we dedicated to the saga in MeriStation, this video game rose as the favorite of the magazine’s writing, above the fifth installment and GTA Vice City.

The Carl Johnson Story

The story of this Rockstar Games classic takes place in the city of Los Santos, a city based in Los Angeles. Carl Johnson, the protagonist of the adventure, decided to leave it to flee from the gang wars, but in the early 90’s he is forced to return for the tragic murder of his mother. After being framed by corrupt policemen, Carl must get rid of that slab and help his family.

The success of GTA Online has lengthened the life of GTA V, a chapter that debuted on PS3 and Xbox 360, but which also came out in the last generation and will not be missed PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. They stayed on the road , yes, the single player expansions.



