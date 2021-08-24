GTA San Andreas and Vice City: This Is What The Fan Remasters in 4K and Unreal Engine Look Like

GTA San Andreas and Vice City: Take-Two has decided to ban the development of these unofficial mods from games, so we have to settle for how they look on video.During these last few months, Take-Two Interactive is breaking down the development of unofficial mods of video games of the Grand Theft Auto saga, especially the classic titles. Despite being a common practice on PC, with reimagining of regions, graphic improvements or adaptations to current graphics engines, the North American firm has decided to paralyze some projects while Kotaku reports a possible remastering of GTA 3, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas in pack form; information on which Rockstar Games has not commented. This is how the new remasters of GTa San Andreas and Vice City look like on video.

This is what the unofficial remasters of GTA San Andreas and Vice City look like in video

From DSOGaming they collect the works of MrVicho13, a modder who was working on a mod for Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas based on the map of GTA 5, the successful title capable of selling 150 million units worldwide. It was in alpha phase a few months ago. In the video we can see it with an NVIDIA RTX 3090 and 4K resolution.

On the other hand, the second video shows us an ambitious recreation of the much loved and tropical Vice City; work of modder lunchxbles. This DLC included MLO interiors, road and building mapping improvements, plus improvements to vehicle reflections, textures, and lighting. The video below shows GTA Vice City Remastered in 4K resolution and at 60 FPF with techniques such as Ray-Tracing. Although they can no longer be downloaded, we can see them in videos.

We recall that Rockstar Games confirmed last May that they will celebrate the twentieth anniversary of Grand Theft Auto III (GTA 3) in “fun” ways. Specifically, these were his words: “We are preparing a lot of fun surprises, some of which will be for GTA Online players.”

In total, the Grand Theft Auto saga accumulates 350 million units sold worldwide, one of the most successful licenses in the history of the medium.