GTA: remasters due to reach consoles, PC and mobile in 2021

GTA: The remasters of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas seem to be an increasingly concrete fact. According to sources on the Kotaku website, the games can be released between October and November for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC, Stadia, Switch and cell phones.

The site claims that the games are in the final stages of development, that they were developed with the Unreal Engine and would be a mix of “new and old graphics”.

A source who said he saw one of the games running said that visually it looks like a version of the classic GTA that has been modded. In addition to the graphics, the interface has also been updated, and the classic style has been preserved.

Kotaku also says the work is being led by Rockstar Dundee, a Scotland-based studio for the giant that opened recently. The same site would be working on the GTA V ports for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, which will be released later this year.

Change of Plans and Red Dead Redemption

The remasters of the classics GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas were even thought of as a “bonus” for buyers of the next generation version of GTA V. of thanks” to PS5 and Xbox Series owners.

After that, the executives changed the plans and thought of releasing the games separately in early 2021. The plan underwent one more change and they currently want to make the games available between late October and early November.

PC and smartphone gamers may, however, have to wait a little longer, as according to Kotaku’s sources these versions may only be for next year.