GTA Online Will Be Shut Down on PS3 and Xbox 360 in December

GTA Online: Rockstar announced this Wednesday (16) that GTA Online servers will be shut down on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 on December 16, 2021. Statistics tracking will also be down, as will the sale of Shark Cash Cards, which will be suspended on September 15th.

In a statement, the company justified the decision saying it is preparing an improved version of GTA 5 and its online version for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S later this year. In addition, the publisher recalled that it continues to support the game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

She also stressed that the changes at the end of the year will only occur in multiplayer mode. That is, players will keep their progress in campaign mode without any changes on older consoles.

In addition to GTA Online, Max Payne and LA Noire’s online stats, leaderboards and multiplayer services on PS3 and 360 will also be closed in September. They will also not have any changes in offline mode.

“We would like to thank the community for their support and look forward to seeing players continue their journey in Los Santos with us on new platforms,” concludes Rockstar’s statement on the matter.

So, what did you think of the company’s decision? Let us know in the comments section below if you are still playing GTA Online on PS3 and Xbox 360!