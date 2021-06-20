GTA Online: Uptown Server Will Receive LGBTQIA+ Stop on Sunday

GTA Online: If you play GTA Online, prepare a space in your agenda this Sunday (20) at 20:00, because the server Cidade Alta will host a very cool event with the arrival of the LGBTQIA+ Parade!

Taking advantage of the LGBTQIA+ Pride Month, Outplay organized its first Virtual Parade right on the most popular GTA RP server! There will be some famous like Marvel McGowan (doctor and ex-BBB 20), Pepita, Kaya Conky and Lia Clark (all singers), Diva Depression and Natály Neri (influencers).

According to Paulo Benetti, the CEO of Outplay, the idea of ​​the project is “to honor the LGBTQIA+ Pride Month, allow virtual socialization, open space for the community and connect youth culture to seasonal events in the gaming world”.

If you are interested in watching the event, just stay tuned on the pages of Samira Close, Malena, Rebeca Gamer, Facebook App and Facebook Gaming, in addition to the Facebook, Twitch, YouTube and Booyah platforms.

