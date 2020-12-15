GTA Online: update is here with Heist in Cayo Perico

Rockstar Games presents all the news already available with the new expansion of the popular multiplayer mode of GTA V with rewards, discounts and more.

Hitting Cayo Perico, the new and most ambitious expansion for GTA Online, the popular multiplayer mode of GTA V, is now available; This is how Rockstar Games has presented it, sharing all the news of the biggest update of the title to date. “Hitting Cayo Perico is the largest and most ambitious Grand Theft Auto Online adventure to date. You will be able to play it from start to finish both alone and with up to three players and your objective will be to discover dozens of ways to infiltrate and rob a new location to deliver a tremendous blow “, they say from Rockstar Games.

All the bonuses of the new expansion

And this new expansion will take us to a new location, the island of Cayo Perico, where we can enjoy a large number of new missions and challenges, both alone and with up to three players. “Take on stealthy recon missions, frenzied gunfights and the fast-paced coup both alone and with a team for additional support.” But there is much more; And the update is accompanied by a good handful of news that we detail below.

Cayo Perico bonuses

Those who complete a Pericus Key recon mission will receive an exclusive Manor Dyed T-shirt that will arouse envy among the fashionistas lining up at Didier Sachs. In addition, those who complete a preliminary mission to the Cayo Perico heist will receive the rare Rockstar Gray Pattern T-Shirt. And if you complete the final of the Cayo Perico heist before the deadline, you will earn the coveted Panther tour jacket. All these bonuses will be available until January 14, 2021.

On the other hand, and after overcoming the Coup Challenge last month by the GTA Online community, all players who play between December 18 and 20 will be able to go to Southern San Andreas Super Autos and get the new Dinka Veto for free. Classic, which can stay forever.

This week’s podium vehicle: Pegassi Osiris

When you’re done shaking the Cayo Perico sand off your toes, stop by the lobby of The Diamond Casino & Resort and take advantage of the daily spin of the wheel of fortune to get GTA $, RP, clothes and all kinds of other mysterious prizes. This week’s jackpot, the Pegassi Osiris, represents opulence, excess and debauchery.



