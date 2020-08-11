GTA Online update: 15 new vehicles, missions and more

While we have few news about the next generation GTA V, which by the way can be paid, let’s take advantage of the news of the current generation, which by the way are not few, after all the GTA Online summer update has just arrived with many vehicles, one new track creation mode, new cooperative missions and much more.

New vehicles

Called “Los Santos Summer Special”, the new update for Grand Theft Auto Online comes weighing 2GB and brings in addition to the 15 new cars also 6 new missions to play in cooperative mode, 9 open tracks, new Business Battles and a designer mode for tracks .

Starting with the vehicles we have the following:

Lampadati Tigon

Invetero Coquette D10

Declare DR1

Vapid Peyote Custom

Imponte Beater Dukes

Albany Manana Custom

Bravado Gauntlet Classic Custom

Declass Yosemite Rancher

Seminole Frontier Kennels

Bravado Youga Classic 4X4

Dundreary Landstalker XL

Benefactor Glendale Custom

BF Club

Maibatsu Penumbra FF

Benefactor BR8

New tracks and track designer

The Open Wheel Race Series arrives this new season with 9 new tracks to accelerate to the maximum. Run from Land Act Dam to the RON farm’s wind turbines. In addition to the new tracks, the old ones have been improved including even new perforating tires to detonate opponents’ cars.

Another good news is that players who are driving in the wrong direction will not reach too many players, appearing only as ghosts. This week Rockstar will also give double rewards for all the races held on its tracks.

But if you want to create or play something different, a new way to create your own tracks is also available. Called the Open Wheel Race Creator, it will feature 60 accessories for the tracks including the most different formats in addition to pit stops and other props that can be added to make everything even more dynamic.

New cooperative missions and more

The new missions will focus on the Galaxy Super-yacht where you can be the captain in Captain Brendan Darcy’s chair. It is also possible to call him on his iFruit phone, what matters is that this season must have a lot of action on board. And that’s not all: those who complete all 6 new missions will receive an exclusive sailor’s outfit, plus double rewards until August 19th.

The new update is also coming with several new business missions with massively increased rewards so you can earn (and spend) even more in-game.

They are spread across the map and you will occasionally receive a notification to join them and earn special rewards until August 19th, including a new Pink Dot Tech mask.

Finally, Diamond Casino & Resort will receive even more frequent gamblers for winning big with the 8 new high bet modes in the Diamond Adversary Series with several games that promise to make you sweat cold to win and earn double rewards this week. Access them via the quick menu or the Bunker Series icon next to Diamond Casino.

Rockstar also says that a new complete map is coming in 2020 with many new features and improvements. GTA Online is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC within GTA V, but a separate version of the game appears to be in the works soon.



