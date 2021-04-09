GTA Online: Tropos Rallye car for free, great bonuses, discounts and much more

GTA Online: Rockstar Games presents the weekly updates to the popular GTA V multiplayer mode, this time with huge bonuses in numerous game modes and more.Once again, Rockstar Games presents the weekly updates of GTA Online, the popular multiplayer mode of GTA V, this time with the free Lampadati Tropos Rallye car, triple rewards in Hunting Pack and Free Roam challenges, double rewards in Transform Races , the traditional Prime Gaming advantages and much more.

Free Vehicle: Lampadati Tropos Rallye

Few cars offer comfort both on the asphalt and when climbing a muddy cliff, dodging branches and boulders, and the Lampadati Tropos Rallye is one of them. All players can get it for free at Southern San Andreas Super Autos this week, April 8-14.

Bonuses in game modes

Triple GTA $ & RP on Hunting Pack

Play your skin to protect your team’s valuable merchandise in Hunting Pack: your vehicle contains a bomb that will explode if it goes too slow. Win or lose, you’ll get triple GTA $ and RP than usual.

Triple GTA $ & RP in Freemode Challenges

Don’t miss out on the original Freemode challenges that take place throughout the day in GTA Online, pitting all players in various events, such as the Longest Wheelie Challenge or the Stolen Vehicles Challenge, among others. You’ll earn Triple GTA $ & RP for participating through April 14.

Double GTA $ & RP on Transform Races

Cars, planes, trucks, fighters, jetpacks … the Transform Races solve the eternal question of which vehicle to choose. It doesn’t matter where you live your adventures this week; You’ll earn Double GTA $ & RP as you transform for victory.

Gifts

Jock Cranley jumpsuits for free

Whether you’re a fan of the best to come out of Blaine County or an adrenaline junkie who loves chic clothes, log into GTA Online this week and you’ll receive Jock Cranley’s jumpsuits in gold for free. silver, pink and black.

This week’s podium vehicle: Blista Kanjo

The Diamond Casino & Resort is always worth a visit, even if it’s just to stop by the lobby and play Wheel of Fortune, where you can win GTA $, RP, clothing, mystery prizes, and more. This week’s podium vehicle is the Blista Kanjo, a straight-lined Japanese import that has become a cult classic.

Discounts

This week you will enjoy a selection of offers: save 40% on luxury apartments and 50% on upgrades and Mk II weapon conversions. In addition, there are discounts on various vehicles. Below you will find the complete list:

luxury apartments: 40% discount

Mk II Weapon Upgrades – 50% off

Grotti Cheetah Classic – 30% off

Vapid Winky – 30% off

HVY Insurgent – 40% off

HVY Insurgent Van – 40% off

Lampadati Helmet – 40% off

Obey Omnis – 40% off

MTL Dune – 40% off

Prime Gaming bonuses and benefits

GTA Online players who link their Rockstar Games Social Club and Prime Gaming accounts will receive free sonar from the Kosatka Submarine, plus GTA $ 200,000 for playing anytime this week. Additionally, Prime Gaming members will receive exclusive offers, such as an 80% discount on the Annis Savestra, 35% on the Vapid Slamtruck and 40% on the Maibatsu Manchez Scout motorcycle.