GTA Online: Triple Rewards in Transform Races

Rockstar Games presents the weekly updates of the popular multiplayer mode of GTA V, this time, with great rewards, discounts and new stations.

One more week, Rockstar Games presents the weekly news of GTA Online, the popular multiplayer mode of GTA V, this time, with triple reward in Transform Races and Time Trial, the Benefactor Stirling GT as a prize of Fortune Wheel, discounts on apartments and Prime Gaming vehicles, bonuses and discounts and much more. In addition, a new selection of radio stations from Los Santos has been featured, along with other music theme updates.

Triple GTA $ and RP on Transform Races and Time Trials

Until December 14, put your adaptability to the test when handling all types of vehicles, such as motorboats, fighters and much more: the Transform Races offer triple rewards to all participants.

On the other hand, put yourself to the test in the time trials, which also offer triple GTA $ and RP to speed lovers. If you complete the Time Trial and RC Time Trial before December 15, you will receive a prize of GTA $ 600,000.

Podium Vehicle: Benefactor Stirling GT

Head over to The Diamond Casino & Resort and play Roulette of Fortune to win GTA $, RP, clothing, and all kinds of mystery prizes. This week’s podium car is the Benefactor Stirling GT, a German classic with enough horsepower under the hood to wipe out your 40s crisis in one fell swoop.

Discounts

Are you feeling a bit claustrophobic in your attic? Those who want to buy more properties this week are in luck: luxury apartments and garages cost 40% less. There are discounts on arcades and facilities, as well as other properties. If you want to fill the spaces in your garage, take advantage of the offers on some very powerful vehicles:

Luxury apartments: 40% discount

Facilities: 40% discount

Recreational rooms: 30% discount

Export warehouses: 25% discount

Vehicle discounts

Ocelot Locust – 40% off

Übermacht SC1: 40% discount

Lampadati Komoda – 40% off

Grotti X80 Proto – 30% off



