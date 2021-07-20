GTA Online: The Tuning in Los Santos Update Available July 20

GTA Online: Los Santos Tuning update is available this July 20. We know Rockstar Games for its regular updates, today we are talking about Los Santos Tuning arriving this July 20 on GTA Online.

We know Rockstar Games for its regular updates, today we are talking about Los Santos Tuning arriving this July 20 on GTA Online.

GTA Online will be able to enjoy a new content update this July 20 with Los Santos Tuning. And as its name suggests, the entire tuning community of the city will be honored.

Listen up and find in a warehouse on the outskirts of the city, far from cops and scum, all car and tuning enthusiasts in ” The auto show of LS “. For only 50,000 GTA $, you can then acquire a car show membership card, which will give you access to many privileges:

Use of the test track – An underground space where you can drift and race with your friends, as well as test vehicles.

Participation in Reward Vehicle Challenges – Which will alternate, ultimately earning you an exclusive reward vehicle.

New Shops and Exclusive Features – Goodies shop, tattoo parlor, and mod area where you can let your imagination run wild to customize your cars.

Take control of the auto show privately – With a fair amount of reputation points.

The content of this update focuses on this auto show, new races allowing you to earn reputation points will be available and the possibility of logging in every day to collect various bonuses is also in order.

On July 20, the automotive underground roars to life with GTA Online: Los Santos Tuners. Featuring the LS Car Meet, where you can race, show off customized vehicles, and link up with contacts looking for skilled drivers and a chance at easy money.https://t.co/jXJPVow1he pic.twitter.com/AX5Cc6btfu — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 15, 2021

Races outside of this event will also be added, as well as 10 new vehicles, at launch, and 17 in all and for all this summer. We find in particular the Karin Calico GTF, the Vapid Dominator GTT, the Obey Tailgater S, or the Annis Remus. Note that speed improvements will be available for these vehicles only on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S.

If you want a little more details, do not hesitate to find the official announcement of Rockstar Games, and go all out to customize your best Elegy RH8.