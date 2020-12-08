GTA Online: The Music Locker is coming

GTA V’s popular multiplayer mode will soon welcome a new immersive experience currently under construction at The Diamond Casino.

GTA Online, the popular multiplayer mode from GTA V, will soon welcome The Music Locker, a new underground club currently under construction at The Diamond Casino & Resort. It is a new musical and social venue that aims to become the reference immersive experience for all players in the GTA online universe.

Next opening in Los Santos Este

Thus, The Music Locker aims to position itself as the right place for the most partying players of GTA Online and those who want to enjoy the best social experiences in virtual format. And it is that the presence of world-class DJs, figures of electronic music that will liven up the evenings at The Diamond Casino & Resort, has already been anticipated. “The Music Locker is the place to go, with an impressive visual spectacle and an impeccable sound system ready to make the bass make you rumble inside,” they point out from Rockstar Games.

“In opening week, Detroit legend Moodymann will be playing motor city soul, techno and disco with the support of his dancers. Later this season, the Berlin collective Keinemusik will lead their audience on a journey through the sounds of beach parties and through Europe’s darkest nights, while Palms Trax prepares to bring back old-school house, exotic varieties of disco music and the latest from the UK underground, to their residency at The Music Locker at the end of the month ”, thus completing a lineup of top-level artists for the first weeks of the club’s life.

On the other hand, The Music Locker will be a space open to all players, although those with an attic in The Diamond will be able to access the VIP section of the club and share the best evenings with the elite of Los Santos. According to Rockstar, the biggest music update since the launch of GTA Online is coming in the next few days, with new radio stations, new DJs and new songs for current stations.



