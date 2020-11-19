GTA Online: Rockstar releases new map teaser

GTA Online will soon receive a new exclusive DLC for the mode. Rockstar released a video, called surveil.exe, which shows some images of the new location. Called El Rubio, the region appears to be a tropical island, with a plantation space and a resort.

In the end, the video shows a body lying on a beach, which apparently will be the beginning of the new plot of the additional content. In July of this year, Rockstar promised “the biggest update for GTA Online”. However, since then, she has not given further details about the alleged DLC, nor even a release date.

GTA 5 and its Online Mode are now available for PS4, Xbox One and PC. The game will also be released for the new generation of consoles – PS5 and Xbox Series X / S – in 2021. But, who owns the versions for the current consoles, can play them through backwards compatibility.



