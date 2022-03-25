GTA Online Reveals GTA+, Your Monthly Subscription: Date, Price, Benefits…

GTA Online: Rockstar confirms the launch of GTA+, a subscription for GTA Online that includes in-game benefits. Exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar Games launches GTA+, a subscription linked to GTA Online exclusive to the new generation versions. Users on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S who sign up will receive a multitude of benefits in their multiplayer experience, including in-game currency. It will be available starting March 29 at a monthly fee of $5.99.

Benefits of GTA+ in GTA Online

“Being a GTA+ member grants you a recurring direct deposit to your Maze Bank account of GTA$500,000, plus the opportunity to claim properties in and around Los Santos that unlock missed gameplay upgrades, special vehicle upgrades, exclusive member discounts, game balance, reputation bonuses and much more every month”, reveals the company on its official website.

The first month, which runs from March 29 to April 27, will include the following elements:

GTA¢500,000 automatically deposited to your Maze Bank account.

The Principe Deveste Eight – “alongside a special Hao upgrade offered before the general public, HSW Orange Tripe and HSW CMYK Glitch vinyls are added.

Auto Shop in La Mesa, which adds playable upgrades to Los Santos Tuners. Those who own one can relocate at no additional cost.

LS Car Meet subscription fees waived. Current members who are in GTA+ will receive GTA¢50,000 cash back during this window.

Yacht owners will be able to upgrade to the Aquarius super yacht at no additional cost.

Adding to your wardrobe will be the Gussét Frog Tee apparel, Broker Prolaps Basketball jersey and pants.

Added Conveyor vinyls for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali.

A selection of free paints and emblems for the Auto Shop.

Triple XP and GTA$ in Hao’s Special Race Series.

Double reputation experience during street races.

The studio also notes that GTA+ members will have access to special Shark cards that offer “extra in-game cash.” Remember that GTA Online is currently offered for free in its version for PS5.