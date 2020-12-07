GTA Online Receives First Map Update Since Released

Rockstar Games continues to deliver new content to the moneymaker GTA Online. Next week, the studio will release the biggest map update for the game since its release.

Although Rockstar Games, one of the game studios that is one of the game studios that produces a small but concise game, is expected to release GTA VI, the studio has a complete moneymaking machine at hand: GTA Online.

GTA Online, which has not lost its popularity even though it came out years ago, continues to make money for Rockstar. Of course, Rockstar continues to add new content to this gold mine at its disposal, and this support does not seem to end soon.

First major map update coming to GTA Online

Rockstar Games offers several major expansion packages for GTA Online each year. The latest of these expansion packs was announced on the official website. Called the Cayo Perico Heist, this package will be the first major map update since GTA Online’s launch. The new content will be released for all platforms on December 15th.

Although the expansion pack is called Cayo Percio Heist, the Cayo Perico Heist, it won’t be the only content to be offered. With this package, a new club will be added to the game and some mechanics will be updated. These mechanics will be built on top of the “After Hours” dance update.

The Cayo Perico Heist is described on Rockstar’s official website as follows: “It is up to you to find one to enter Cayo Percio, one of the safest secret islands in the world. Disarm the security forces here and carry as much art as you can with valuable evidence. Run away with gold and drug money. ”

If you are also a Grand Theft Auto Online player, prepare for brand new content on December 15th. Especially on the days when there is a curfew on weekends, GTA Online can provide you with enjoyable hours.



