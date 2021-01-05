GTA Online: PS Plus will earn $ 1,000,000 per month

A new partnership between PlayStation and GTA Online will reward all PS Plus subscribers with $ 1,000,000 each month until the PS5 title is released.

To catch up on your Maze Bank account in GTA Online, you only need to start the game within 72 hours, the money will be deposited in your account so you can buy anything you want.

In addition, GTA Online also recently announced the Cayo Perico Heist region, an island paradise with several missions to be completed. The new content arrived for free on December 15th for all platforms on which GTA 5 is available.

So: every PlayStation player who subscribes to PS Plus can redeem the offer once a month until the release of GTA 5 for PS5. Stay tuned on Voxel for more news!



