GTA Online: programmer reduces loading time by 70%

A programmer performed a feat that would make many players happy if he reached the market. On his blog, the specialist identified as “t0st” explained how he reduced the loading time of GTA Online by 70% using programming and debugging tools.

GTA is known for its long loading time. In a survey conducted on Reddit, 80% of users responded that the game takes between 3 to 15 minutes to load. Less than 20% said the game loads between 1 and 3 minutes.

The first discovery that t0st shared is quite intriguing. On the main loading screen, the title reads a text file with 63,000 items that can be purchased within the game. As if one reading was not enough, the system performs a second check of each character in this file.

To simplify the question, the programmer wrote code that calculates the length of the list of items without having to redo the entire count. The gain right away is monstrous: the check is no longer done 63 thousand times for just one.

The expert also fixed another issue regarding the items, as GTA Online performs a check to avoid duplication. Along with a new tool to fix the load of items, the new t0st code made the loading from 6 minutes to a mere 1 minute and 50 seconds.

Is it possible to use this code?

The programmer made the entire step-by-step available on the internet, that is, it is possible to perform the procedure. However, it is important to remember that it is necessary to have knowledge to make the adaptation. In addition, changes of this type are considered hacking, that is, they can cause bans.

“If it gets to Rockstar in any way: the problems shouldn’t take more than a day to resolve. Please do something about it ”, took advantage of t0st to complain.

And you, what did you think of the programmer’s feat? Do the GTA Online loadings bother you too? Leave your comment below!