GTA Online presents the content of the Los Santos update

Rockstar Games provides a sneak peek at what’s new in GTA V’s new multiplayer summer event with new missions, cars, races and more.

GTA Online will receive the Los Santos Summer Special update on August 11, a new event loaded with refreshing content to make the most of the summer in the city of Los Santos. Thus, from cooperative missions that will be given to us from Galaxy superyachts to Commercial Battles in random locations, through Adversary modes in The Diamond Casino & Resort, new vehicles, races and a circuit editor, in addition to numerous adjustments and general fixes .

Los Santos Summer Special for August 11

“You will find everything from new cooperative missions full of tension that you can start from your superyacht, to the fast-paced racing of racing cars on circuits, passing through a large number of new vehicles that you can acquire and many other things”, they assure from Rockstar Games about the new GTA Online Summer Event.

Thus, the owners of a Galaxy superyacht will be able to take part in a series of missions both alone and for up to three crew members with a wide variety of objectives such as deep diving to chases over the sea at high speeds.

In addition, there will also be Trade Battles at different locations in the city with great rewards; but it is that in the facilities of The Diamond Casino & Resort there will also be several Adversary modes. All this along with the arrival of up to a dozen new vehicles, including several fully customizable Benny, as well as new races or a track editor.



