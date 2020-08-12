GTA Online presents Los Santos Summer Special

The new update of the online mode of GTA 5 is dressed for summer with fifteen new vehicles and as many new features for motor enthusiasts.

Rockstar has decided to continue feeding content to its star multiplayer mode during this month of August, GTA Online. The online mode of GTA 5 – both will have a version for PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2021 – is renewed with Los Santos Summer Special, a content update that focuses on summer fun and, more specifically, the world of motorsport .

New vehicles, car racing creator, tracks and more

The first thing that catches the attention of this set-up of Los Santos is that 15 new competition vehicles are added with which we can drive throughout the city and participate in tournaments and activities. In addition to these luxury cars, car workshops across the city are being updated with 15 other new types of off-road wheels, 30 urban and new tire designs. To add insult to injury, a racing car racing creator is added with over 60 new accessories, track bows, voices, paddocks and more.

With regard to cooperative missions, a total of 6 new ones are added. “Captain Darcy invites you to take a look at the life of the captain. The owners of a Galaxy yacht will be able to host six new cooperative missions, which you can start from your ship, or by calling Captain Darcy on the iFruit phone, ”they explain in the statement. We can play the missions both alone and in company.

As is usually necessary, this week we have as an extra bonus double the rewards in these new maritime cooperative adventures; specifically, until August 19.

And this is not all, because the aforementioned cars will be able to be tested on 9 racing circuits. “We have also improved the mechanics of competition car racing: now you can change the type of tires in the pits and there are new indicators for tire wear and body damage, among other things,” they explain.

Finally, GTA Online welcomes new commercial battles until August 19 for the Los Santos Summer Special and The Diamond Adversary series with eight high-stakes modes in the confines of The Diamond Casino & Resort.

GTA Online is available by purchasing a copy of Grand Theft Auto 5 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Over the next year it will make the leap to the new generation.



