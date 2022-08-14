GTA Online players praise the changes in the “Invitation-only” mode and in the private lobby

After Grand Theft Auto Online received an update last month, which added very popular features in private lobbies, the number of players has increased significantly. The popularity of the game has not reached the level it was at the beginning of the pandemic, when 200,000 simultaneous players were commonplace. Nevertheless, after the debut of the new GTA Criminal Enterprises online game for private and closed lobbies on July 26, players were delighted with the overflow of servers.

After the release of the patch, which also included the nerf of the most powerful machine in the game, the Oppressor MK 2, GTA online player statistics almost peaked at 200,000 players for the first time since the update in July 2021, when Rockstar offered players free money. In the new patch, in addition to weakening the Oppressor of new and criminal enterprises, players will receive new tasks under the contract, as well as completely new tasks of paper exploitation for one to four players. These missions, Operation Paper Trail, put players in the place of MAA agents who are investigating the increase in gasoline prices in San Andreas.

RELATED: GTA Online Adds a New SUV

Much of the praise for the patch relates to the private lobby aspect of updating Criminal Enterprises. Gta online Players can now perform business operations, including mission sales, in closed lobbies with invitation-only access. regardless of the fact that the riding grippers are the Oppressor MK 2, regardless of whether they are defrauded or not, they are no longer able to spoil people’s money. This was one of the most common complaints about the gameplay of the public lobby of the game. There are other economic updates that should also solve the problem of earning money in GTA online, for example, an increase in payments in the “Race” and “Competition”, “Premium Race” and “Robbery” modes. The fee for changing gang names and fonts has also been reduced.

After the update “Do everything in private lobbies”, the number of active players in GTA online has increased significantly. Who would have thought that the implementation of the wishes of the community would lead to an increase in the number of players. from gtaonline

“San Andreas”, “Rock Star”. The publisher seems to still be keen to release updates, big and small, as evidenced by GTA’s newest SUV online, Hot Draugarov, added to the game just this week. The popularity of the game in 2022 waned, but the community, as usual, got a spark from the update. Although the reaction of gamers is not entirely positive, figures and messages like the one above speak for themselves. For a game that lasts ten years, the trend is surprisingly good.

However, not everything is so rosy, since the game lives on updates that revive old players, since new blood is harder to get. Although the list of quality of life improvements is long and there are even more bug fixes, not everything has been fixed. The repetitive gameplay and pay-to-win aspects will most likely not go away, but hopefully these problems will be solved in GTA 6.

Grand Theft Auto Online is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.