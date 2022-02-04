GTA Online: New Western Reever Motorcycle, Bonuses In Classic Game Modes, Sales And More

GTA Online: Rockstar Games presents the weekly updates for the popular GTA V multiplayer mode with great rewards, gifts, discounts and much more. GTA Online, the popular multiplayer mode of GTA V, receives one more week a good handful of novelties such as the new Western Reever motorcycle, the return of several classic game modes with great rewards, new prizes and gifts, discounts on weapons, properties and vehicles and the already classic advantages with Prime Gaming, among others.

New Western Reever motorcycle

Thus, the big news this week is the arrival of a new motorcycle, the Western Reever, a very versatile mount that is now available at Legendary Motorsport. On the other hand, those who win a pursuit race three days in a row will receive a speedy Pfister Comet S2 as a prize. Also, this week’s test cars are the Emperor Vectre, the Pfister Astron and the Dewbauchee Vagner.

On the other hand, if you want to try your luck at the Wheel of Fortune, this week you can win a fabulous Pegassi Infernus Classic, the GTA version of the classic Lamborghini Diablo. And just by logging in you can add a white Born x Raised t-shirt to your wardrobe for free.

Bonuses in game mode

This week you’ll be able to earn Double GTA$ & RP on Security Contracts, Rare Exports, Transform Races and Sumo Adversary Mode, a classic mode that returns alongside such well-known ones as Death Do Us Part, The Vespucci Job and Trap Door. Double money bonuses come with shop customer jobs, while double reputation for participating in the LS Car Meet series.