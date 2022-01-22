GTA Online: New Obey I-Wagen SUV, Big Rewards, Discounts & More

GTA Online: Rockstar Games presents weekly updates to the popular GTA V multiplayer mode with new vehicles, sales, giveaways and much more. One more week, Rockstar Games presents the weekly news of GTA Online, the popular multiplayer mode of Grand Theft Auto V, this time, with the new Obey I-Wagen SUV, bonuses in the Leak final in South Central, triple rewards in Simeon’s Contact Missions, Double GTA$ & RP on Hardest Target, Armory Discounts, New Racer as a Pursuit Series Prize, Declasse Drift Tampa as a Wheel of Fortune Prize and the usual Prime Gaming Perks , among other.

GTA Online: New Obey I-Wagen SUV

Thus, one of the most outstanding novelties is the arrival of the new Obey I-Wagen SUV, already available in Southern San Andreas. At the level of extra bonuses of GTA $ and RP we have missions in the Leak final in South Central, in the Hardest Target mode and with the Dr. Dre song, Black Privilege. Triple rewards will come with Simeon’s Contact Missions, including Premium Deluxe Repossessions.

If you want to earn an extra GTA$200,000 you’ll need to complete Hired Hires, Short Trips and help Dr. Dre solve the data breach. Moving on to vehicles, the powerful Karin Calico GFT is the prize of the week for completing a chase series race, while the Declasse Drift Tampa is the Wheel of Fortune prize.

The discounts focus, this time, on the armory, including exclusive weapons:

HVY Barrage – 40% off

Nagasaki Blazer Aqua – 50% off

Armored Brute Boxville – 40% off

Emperor Vectre – 30% off

Progen Itali GTB/Custom GTB – 40% off

Annis Elegy Retro Custom – 50% off

Invetero Coquette D10: 40% discount

JoBuilt Custom Hauler – 40% off

MTL Wastelander – 60% off