GTA Online: New Karin Sultan RS, Shipwrecks, Big Bonuses

GTA Online: Rockstar Games presents the weekly updates to GTA V multiplayer, this time with mysterious shipwrecks, vehicle discounts and perks. One more week, Rockstar Games presents the news of GTA Online, the popular multiplayer mode of GTA V, this time, with the arrival of a new vehicle with the Karin Sultan RS Classic, a series of mysterious shipwrecks on the coast, bonuses in missions workshop, contact and stunt races, vehicle discounts and Prime Gaming benefits.

Karin Sultan RS Classic now available

When you are in the middle of the rally and you feel the pressure, ask yourself what you need to get to the finish line. A reliable, manageable, safe and powerful car? Or a car that is a machine of past modifications of thread with more personality than sense? Why not both? Introducing the Karin Sultan RS Classic, now available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Shipwreck on the coast

Treasure hunters and tourists claim to have seen a wooden boat stranded on the waterfront. They say it contains treasures and shreds of clothing, and that seven of these shreds can be combined to create an outfit from a bygone era. The position of the wreck will change daily, depending on the tides. If you see it during your travels, be sure to look for a chest full of rewards. You will only be able to locate one shipwreck per day. To find out if you’ve found today’s one, go to the Daily Collectibles section of the Interaction menu.

GTA $ and RP bonuses

This week you can try your luck in a series of activities to get Double GTA $ and RP. So you can earn bonuses on shop client jobs, Lester contact missions, select stunt races, and triple pay for bodyguards and partners.