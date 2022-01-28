GTA Online: New Declasse Granger Vehicle, Biker Bonuses, Discounts & More

GTA Online: Rockstar Games presents weekly updates to the popular GTA V multiplayer mode, this time with new bonuses, sales, perks and more. One more week, Rockstar Games presents the weekly news of GTA Online, the popular multiplayer mode of Grand Theft Auto V, this time, with the new Declasse Grander 3600LX car, double GTA $ and RP in the final of The Contract, bonuses for bikers, Triple GTA$ & RP on Every Bullet Counts, various giveaways and test vehicles, the Progen T20 as a Wheel of Fortune prize, biker discounts, classic Prime Gaming perks and more.

Declasse Granger 3600LX now available

The Declasse Granger 3600LX, the heavyweight champion among Los Santos’ new-fangled hustlers, has so much interior space you’ll barely catch the smell of gasoline and candy bars on your passenger’s breath. If you still want to keep your distance, you can always carry your partners hanging from the sides. Now available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

GTA$ & RP Bonuses

This week GTA Online is offering a variety of GTA$ & RP Bonuses including The Contract Finals (with Low Santos Hat Giveaway), Extra Bonus Biker Races, Double Rewards on Biker Businesses and Club Jobs and triple reward in Every Bullet Counts mode.

Plus, get the Nagasaki White Hoodie for free as a member, escort or biker club recruit. On the other hand, the top 3 finishers of the LS Car Meet series will get the Karin Previon. Don’t forget to stop by the test track to drive the Pfister Gowler, Dinka Jester RR and Annis Euros. Although if you want to get your hands on a supercar like the Progen T20, try your luck at the Wheel of Fortune at the Diamond Casino.