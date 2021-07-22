GTA Online: Los Santos Tuners Now Available With New Bounties

GTA Online: The popular multiplayer mode of GTA V receives the new content focused on tuning and street racing along with many other novelties. Los Santos Tuners, the new GTA Online content focused on tuning and street racing, is now available in the popular multiplayer mode of Grand Theft Auto V. Thus, and along with all the news that we detailed last week, this new The update includes tons of new features, from new Heist Contracts to numerous new music tracks, plus ten new fully modifiable vehicles, discounts, a new collaboration with urban clothing brand Born x Raised and much more.

High octane racing in GTA Online

Thus, this new update to GTA Online includes a lot of new features such as the Car Meet in Los Santos, a new space for lovers of tuning and car modifications where players can showcase their vehicles. In addition, by becoming a member of this new club, you gain access to the new test track, test new cars, new races and much more.

There are also a good handful of Contracts with robbery and the possibility of taking charge of the new customizable Auto Shop, a business of dubious ethics. Also included is exclusive new music from Moodyman, including collaborations with Channel Tres, Nez, Gangsta Boo, Jessie Johnson of the legendary Prince band The Time and more in Kenny’s Backyard Boogie mix, which can be found in-game on an interacting multimedia device with KDJ.

There will be no shortage of new modifiable vehicles, up to a total of ten:

Obey Tailgater S

Annis Euros

Dinka RT3000

Annis ZR350

Vulcar Warrener HKR

Karin Calico GTF

Annis remus

Dinka Jester RR

Karin Futo GTX

Vapid Dominator GTT