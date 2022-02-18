GTA Online: Free Car, Triple Bonus In Missions And News From February 17 To 24

GTA Online: Rockstar Games presents one more week the news of the popular multiplayer mode of GTA V with gifts, discounts, bonuses, advantages and more. As usual week after week, Rockstar Games shares the news of GTA Online, the popular multiplayer mode of GTA V, this time, with triple bonuses in various missions, discounts, gifts, Prime Gaming advantages and the possibility of obtaining a free Weeny car Issi just for entering the Southern San Andreas Super Autos store from the in-game mobile phone. This has been shared by Rockstar through its usual channels.

Bonuses and gifts of the week

This week there are different bonuses in various missions, such as Open Wheel Races or Vespucci Heist, both with triple GTA$ and RP. On the other hand, Time Trials and Vehicle Sales reward Double GTA$ & RP. Lastly, Bodyguards and Associates will receive double pay, while Biker Club Presidents who complete a Business Battle will receive either the Mammoth T-shirt, large black-tinted glasses, or the Street Crimes T-shirt.

On the other hand, this week’s podium prize at The Diamond Casino & Resort is the Ocelot Penetrator, while those members who make top 3 in Car Meet in a pursuit race for five days in a row will receive a Truffade Nero. The new cars test are the Dewbauchee Specter, the Truffade Nero and the Weeny Issi Sport.

Discounts on vehicles and properties

Imani Tech Discounts: 30% off the Agency Vehicle Shop and 25% off the Remote Control Unit and Missile Lock-On Inhibitor.

Discounts on properties: 30% in export warehouses.

Discounts on vehicles compatible with Imani upgrades: 40% on the Enus Deity and 30% on the Enus Jubilee and Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec.

Vehicle Discounts: 30% off the Weeny Issi Classic, Weeny Issi Sport, Truffade Nero and Progen Itali GTB, 25% off the Annis Elegy Retro Custom, Progen Itali GTB Custom, Pegassi FCR 1000 Custom and Truffade Nero Custom, and 20% off the Benefactor BR8 and Progen PR4.