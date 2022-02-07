GTA Online For PS5 And Xbox Series, Will It Be free? Will PS Plus And Xbox GOLD Be Needed?

GTA Online: On the occasion of the announcement of GTA 6, Rockstar Games takes the opportunity to communicate the news of GTA 5 and GTA Online in the new generation. All the details. The present and future of the Grand Theft Auto saga is becoming clearer. Rockstar Games has confirmed not only that GTA 6 is already in development, but also that this March PS5 and Xbox Series players will see the launch of GTA V and GTA Online with a multitude of improvements that will take advantage of the new generation of consoles. During this weekend doubts have arisen about the latter. Will be free? What will its price be? Will we need an active account on PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold? We answer all your questions.

GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series: date and how to play it for free

GTA Online will have a standalone version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Its release date is March 15, just like Grand Theft Auto V next gen, and it will be available for free for the first three months for PS5 players. Therefore, from March 15 to June (exact day to be determined), all PS5 users will be able to download GTA Online for free in its new generation version.

Rockstar Games has not confirmed the price of the independent version of GTA Online for Xbox Series X|S; Neither is the price it will have on PS5 once the initial three-month promotion ends.

Will PS Plus and Xbox Live GOLD be required to play GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series?

Currently, since GTA 5 is not free-to-play, all PS4 and Xbox One players have to pay PS Plus or Xbox Live GOLD to participate in GTa Online’s online multiplayer. Unless otherwise stated by Sony, Microsoft or Rockstar Games, the answer is yes: an active PS Plus and Xbox Live GOLD account is required to play GTA Online.