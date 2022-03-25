GTA Online: Exclusive Bonuses And Extras For PS5 and Xbox Series X | S From March 24 To 31

GTA Online: Rockstar Games presents the weekly news of the popular GTA V multiplayer mode, this time with exclusive content for the new generation. One more week, Rockstar Games presents the weekly news of GTA Online, the popular multiplayer mode of GTA V, this time, bonuses for race series and Hao’s Special Works time trials on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S along with double reward in Double or swim with Franklin and Lamar and on Madrazo contact missions, for all players of all versions of GTA Online. In addition, the already classic gifts and prizes, discounts and Prime Gaming advantages arrive.

Exclusive extras for next-gen players

So GTA Online players on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will be able to take a spin in Hao’s new premium test vehicle, try to beat their own record in Hao’s Special Works time trials and get even more bonuses and discounts. On the other hand, and now for all players of all versions of GTA Online, double the reward will be available in Double or nothing with Franklin and Lamar and in Madrazo contact missions.

This week’s Car Meet prize vehicle is the Übermatch Sentinel XS, while the test cars are the Annis ZR350, Karin Calico GTF and Pfister Comet S2. On the other hand, classic and imposing Pegassi Torero is the prize of the Wheel of Fortune at The Diamond Casino & Resort.

This week’s discounts include the following vehicles:

Dinka RT3000 – 30% off

Pegassi Reaper – 30% off

Pfister Neon – 30% off

Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire – 30% off

Annis ZR350 – 25% off

Karin Calico GTF – 25% off

Pfister Comet S2 – 30% off