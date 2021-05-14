GTA Online: Double Rewards on Special Vehicle Jobs, Discounts and More

GTA Online: Rockstar Games presents the weekly updates to the popular GTA V multiplayer mode, this time with new missions, sales, gifts and perks.One more week, Rockstar Games brings us the news of GTA Online, the popular multiplayer mode of GTA V, this time, with a lot of rewards focused on work missions with special vehicles, Target Assault Races, commercial battles and Motor Wars, in addition of free items, this week’s podium vehicle with the Declasse Drift Yosemite, numerous discounts on shops and weaponized vehicles and the now traditional Prime Gaming benefits.

Double GTA $ & RP on Special Vehicle Jobs

Drivers and gunners have other ways to band together and earn a living – Special Vehicle Jobs are the perfect time to show your talent for moving exotic and modified vehicles and earn double the rewards in the process. Managers can launch them from their executive office computer.

Triple GTA $ and RP in Target Assault Races

The camaraderie between a good driver and his gunner as they speed through checkpoints and ruthlessly destroy targets can be almost telepathic. And where this relationship is best appreciated is in the Target Assault Races, which offer triple rewards to all participants throughout the week.

Double GTA $ & RP in Trade Battles

Pay attention to the trade battles that will start frequently in your session and the valuable merchandise that roams the highways and back roads of Los Santos, because this week you will earn double GTA $ and RP than usual for robbing, intercepting, assassinating and perform all kinds of despicable acts.

Triple reward in Motor Wars during May

Jump from the hold, find a vehicle (and weapon, if you’re lucky), fight for your life, and earn Triple GTA $ & RP this month for competing in Motor Wars.

Play to get free clothes

Okay, don’t look, but you have a stain on your shirt. Don’t worry, because you can cover her with the white Vom Feuer Hoodie, which you’ll get for free for logging into GTA Online anytime this week.

Galaxy Deck for players level 100 or higher

We continue to pay tribute to the most dedicated members of the community: all GTA Online players level 100 and above will receive the free Galaxy Cover for their anti-aircraft trailer (available up to 72 hours after logging in after May 24).

This Week’s Podium Vehicle: Declasse Drift Yosemite

After a long day of misdeed, stop by The Diamond Casino & Resort to unwind for a bit. Head over to the wheel of fortune and play for GTA $, RP, clothes, snacks, and all kinds of mysterious rewards. This week’s podium vehicle is the Declasse Drift Yosemite, an out-of-the-box truck that practically feeds on intimidation.

Discounts

Want to put on your best suit and conduct morally questionable business in boardrooms set in towering skyscrapers? Well, get an executive office and customize it to your liking: if you do it this week, you will save 50% on the premises and on all its improvements, modifications and renovations.

When it comes to street crime, don’t get caught with your pants down in the middle of a shooting: visit the weapons workshop at your Mobile Operations Center, your Avenger or any other of your facilities to replenish ammunition Mk II at half price all week.

When you’ve stocked up, you may be interested in getting a new vehicle; something bigger, heavier and with machine guns included. If you’re salivating just reading it, here’s a list of armed vehicles on sale.

JoBuilt Phantom Wedge – 40% off

Benefactor Turret Limousine – 40% off

Anti-Aircraft Trailer – 40% off

Karin Technical Aqua – 40% off

BF Dune FAV – 30% off

Vapid Caracara – 30% off

Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire – 30% off

HVY Menacer – 40% off

Bonuses and Prime Gaming benefits

GTA Online players who link their Rockstar Games Social Club and Prime Gaming accounts will receive free sonar from the Kosatka Submarine, plus GTA $ 200,000 just for playing anytime this week. Additionally, Prime Gaming members will receive exclusive offers, such as an 80% discount on the Ocelot Jugular and Enus Stafford, as well as a 35% discount on the Veto Modern kart.