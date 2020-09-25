GTA Online: Double Rewards in Mobile Operations

Rockstar Games presents the weekly updates to GTA V multiplayer, this time with Double GTA $ and RP, gifts, perks, prizes and much more.

One more week, Rockstar Games presents the weekly updates of GTA Online, the popular multiplayer mode of GTA V, this time, with double reward in mobile operations missions, bonus of 100,000 GTA $, extra bonus in Gunrunning, double reward in survival series, vehicle discounts, gifts, benefits and much more.

Double GTA $ & RP on Mobile Ops Missions

Do Agent 14’s dirty work with armed vehicles to sabotage rivals’ operations and supply lines. Plus, complete any of those missions to earn a GTA $ 100,000 bonus when you log in next week.

Double GTA $ & RP on Gunrunning

This week, arm yourself to the teeth and sell illicit bunker merchandise to earn double the rewards on Gunrunning Sell Missions. And if you want to be a modern supervillain, this week you can get into trouble underground thanks to special discounts on bunkers, COM, specialized vehicles, etc.



