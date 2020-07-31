GTA Online: Double reward for Survival and more

Rockstar Games presents the weekly news for GTA Online, the popular multiplayer mode of GTA V with great rewards, gifts, sales and more.

One more week, Rockstar Games presents the weekly news of GTA Online, the popular multiplayer mode of GTA V, this time, with double reward in Survival, triple reward in Arena War, discounts on vehicles and laser weapons, roulette gifts from the Fortune with the Dinka Sugoi as a jackpot and Twitch Prime and PlayStation Plus perks.

Bonuses in Survival and Arena War

Launch this week to compete in the Survival series to earn double rewards; Plus, this week, the Arena War industrial-scale destruction derby offers double GTA $ and RP and triple points from the arena to all competitors. In addition, all those who venture into the madness of Arena War will be able to get the variant apocalypse of any of their vehicles with a special discount of 50%.

Roulette Prize: Dinka Sugoi

Drop by The Diamond Casino & Resort and play Fortune Roulette. This week’s jackpot is the Dinka Sugoi, a compact utility vehicle perfect for transporting contraband.

Discounts

Get a little edge in Arena War and arm yourself against potential criminals.

All Enhanced Apocalypse Vehicle Variants – 50% off

Bruiser

Brutus

Cerberus

Deathbike

Dominator

Impaler

Imperator

Issi

Sasquatch

Scarab

Slamvan

ZR380

Arena workshop: 50% discount.

Accessories and customizations of the arena workshop: 40% discount.

Invade and Persuade radio control tank: 40% discount.

Principe Deveste Eight: 35% discount.

Vehicle discounts:

RC Bandito: 40% discount

Pegassi Bulls: 40% discount

Schyster Deviant – 40% off

Discounts on laser weapons:

Up-n-Atomizer – 35% off

Satan from Hell – 35% off

Black Widow – 35% off

Twitch Prime Advantages

GTA Online players who have connected their Twitch Prime accounts to the Rockstar Games Social Club will receive:

GTA $ 200,000 for playing this week

And another 200,000 GTA $, for a total of 1 million GTA $, if you play these four weeks

Free nightclub property on the Vespucci canals

70% discount on the flying motorcycle Pegassi Opressor

80% discount on the Bravado Verlierer sports car

PlayStation Plus Advantages

A bonus of 1,000,000 GTA $ each month until the launch of GTA Online on PlayStation 5, just for playing. This week is your last chance to get the July bonus, which ends on August 5.



