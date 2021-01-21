GTA Online: Double Bunker Series Bonuses

Rockstar Games presents the weekly updates to the popular GTA V multiplayer mode, this time with a ramp truck for specialists, gifts and more.

One more week, Rockstar Games presents the news of GTA Online, the popular multiplayer mode of GTA V, this time, with the arrival of the Vapid Slamtruck, a ramp truck for stuntmen and speed freaks, double reward in bunker series and in Gunrunning sales, Vapid vintage collector’s t-shirt, the Vapid Peyote as the wheel of fortune jackpot, Prime Gaming discounts and benefits.

Vapid Slamtruck now available

Due to a series of accidents involving this model that have occurred recently, Vapid reminds potential buyers that a common consequence of piloting the Vapid Slamtruck is the constant squirting of cocoons trying to climb your ramp on the highway. Does anyone try to get closer? The Vapid Slamtruck is now available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Double GTA $ & RP on Bunker Series

Descend beneath the Earth’s crust and fire into an avant-garde shelter designed to withstand a thermonuclear apocalypse. What does relaxing sound like? For dessert, all underground modes in the Bunker Series offer double rewards to all participants.

Double GTA $ & RP in Gunrunning Sales

If you prefer to move on the surface, you can always place some of your precious contraband through Gunrunning sales, offering Double GTA $ & RP all week. Fulfilling a demand has never been so pleasant. And if your lab rats need a little push, all Gunrunning research speeds are doubled through January 27.