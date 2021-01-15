GTA Online: Double Bonuses in Survival

Rockstar Games presents the weekly updates to the popular GTA V multiplayer mode, this time with new vehicles, discounts, bonuses and more.

One more week, Rockstar Games has presented the news that arrive these days to GTA Online, the popular multiplayer mode of GTA V, this time, with the new Maibatsu Manchez motorcycle, double the rewards in survival games, new bonuses for treasure hunters with GTA $ 100,000 prizes, the new Fortune Wheel Jackpot with the Pegassi Toreador, new vehicle discounts and more Prime Gaming benefits.

Maibatsu Manchez now available

The powerful Maibatsu Manchez Scout, so fast it can almost break the sound barrier, was designed to ride the dirtiest roads on the planet. You can now buy it at Warstock Cache & Carry.

Double the rewards in Survival matches

Whether it’s a relentless stream of Ballas, security guards, or uniformed military, stopping wave after wave of enemies and seeing how long you last alive in survival matches will earn you Double GTA $ & RP.

Bonus in treasure chests

It doesn’t matter if you are a tourist or a treasure hunter; If you visit Cayo Perico this week, pay close attention during recon missions or in the finals. If you find two treasure chests on the same day, you’ll receive GTA $ 100,000 when you log in next week. Wait up to 72 hours after logging in next week to see how the money is deposited into your Maze Bank account.