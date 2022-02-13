GTA Online Diamond Casino Heist Guide: This is how the heist succeeds

With the “Diamond Casino Heist” you will be presented with a challenging as well as lucrative challenge in GTA Online. So you can devote yourself to a legendary robbery in tranquil Los Santos and, with a little skill, secure a handsome loot.

In our comprehensive guide, we give you valuable tips on how to proceed correctly and tell you how to successfully complete the coup. You will also learn what course of action you can choose and how much money you can expect at the end of the foray.

Preparation and launch of the Diamond Casino Heist

In order for your daring project to succeed, the right preparation is of course important. We have compiled all relevant steps for you below.

1. Acquire an arcade

First you will receive a message from Lester, who would like to let you in on his plan. He advises you to start a camouflage business first in order to be prepared for the robbery. It is now your task to acquire one of six different retro arcades. These are positioned at different locations.

The Maze Bank Foreclosures Store website gives you access to the different locations and allows you to choose your arcade.

The following buildings are available:

After you have completed the purchase, you visit your arcade and call up the start mission on site. In this mission you will receive your vehicle and additional equipment. You now transport this to your arcade.

2. Perfect your camouflage business

The following equipment will benefit you in your daring project and should therefore not be missing in your arcade:

Master Control Terminal – Cost: GTA$1,740.00

Drone Station – Cost: GTA$1,460.00

The Master Control Terminal allows you to control your criminal activities from a central terminal. Pro gamers in particular will be happy to take advantage of this tool. The Drone Station is similar to the Drone Station in Terrorbyte, but up to three other players have access to the station.

If you want to perfect your camouflage business and make money at the same time, you should provide your arcade with twelve slots. The following slot machines are available to you:

Monkey’s Paradise for GTA$90,000

Penetrator for GTA$101,500

Defender of Faith for GTA$152,500

Invade and Persuade 2 for GTA$245,000

The Love Professor for GTA$261,000

Shiny Wasabi Kitty for GTA$295,000

Madam Nazar for GTA$315,000

Space Monkey 3 for Bananas Gone Bad: GTA$360,000

Badlands Revenge 2 for GTA$362,500

Race and Chase: Get Truckin’ for GTA$369,500

Race and Chase: Crotch Rockets: for GTA$385,000

Race and Chase: Street Legal for GTA$410,000

The Wizard’s Ruin for GTA$420,000

3. Prepare for the raid

After setting up your arcade, you will gain access to Lester’s underground base. Here you can call up three whiteboards that you can use to efficiently control your heist. With the help of the whiteboards you can have a precise overview of the individual phases of the GTA Casino Heist and plan them down to the last detail.

The following phases are represented by the whiteboards:

The facility

The preparation

Theft

On the first whiteboard you will find a list of tasks that must be completed before the heist. In any case, make sure that you do not forget any important actions.

4. Spy on access points and guards

In the next step, the reconnaissance mission begins for you, in which you have to spy on the casino, including guards and access points. To do this, you must take a photo of each access point and forward it to Lester. There are a total of six different access points that lead to the casino.